Job brief

Looking for a responsible custodian to maintain and protect the facilities. The external and internal appearance of a building reflects on the occupants. It is important for a custodian to be careful and thorough in working, cleaning, and tidying the premises.

The ideal candidate will be experienced in a custodian role focused on building upkeep. They will have great physical endurance to cover a large space. A keen eye for detail and diligence are also imperative in custodial maintenance jobs.

Responsibilities

  • Ensure spaces are prepared for the next day by taking out trash, tidying furniture and dusting surfaces
  • Sweep and mop floors and vacuum carpets
  • Clean and maintain heavy traffic areas.
  • Wash and sanitize toilets and sinks / restock disposables (e.g. soap)
  • Wipe mirrors and windows
  • Maintain outer premises by sweeping entrances and removing debris from parking lot.
  • Maintain walk-in coolers cleanliness and order.
  • Clean and maintain kitchen and cooking equipment
  • Occasional Deep Cleaning
  • Perform maintenance and minor repairs (fixing door handles, minor leaks, change lightbulbs, etc.)
  • Report major damages and oversee repairs
  • Secure facilities after operating hours by locking doors, closing windows, and setting up the alarm
  • Undertake occasional custodial and janitorial tasks (shoveling snow from the sidewalk, lifting heavy items, moving chairs etc.)
  • Ensure dining room, Carry-out window and other customer areas are in good cleanliness and order.

Requirements

  • Proven experience as custodian, janitor or in a similar role
  • Knowledge of use and maintenance of industrial cleaning equipment and appliances
  • Familiarity with basic handyman practices
  • Attention to detail and conscientiousness
  • Very good physical condition and strength
  • A high school diploma is preferred but not required
  • Ability to move equipment for cleaning.