Job brief
Looking for a responsible custodian to maintain and protect the facilities. The external and internal appearance of a building reflects on the occupants. It is important for a custodian to be careful and thorough in working, cleaning, and tidying the premises.
The ideal candidate will be experienced in a custodian role focused on building upkeep. They will have great physical endurance to cover a large space. A keen eye for detail and diligence are also imperative in custodial maintenance jobs.
Responsibilities
- Ensure spaces are prepared for the next day by taking out trash, tidying furniture and dusting surfaces
- Sweep and mop floors and vacuum carpets
- Clean and maintain heavy traffic areas.
- Wash and sanitize toilets and sinks / restock disposables (e.g. soap)
- Wipe mirrors and windows
- Maintain outer premises by sweeping entrances and removing debris from parking lot.
- Maintain walk-in coolers cleanliness and order.
- Clean and maintain kitchen and cooking equipment
- Occasional Deep Cleaning
- Perform maintenance and minor repairs (fixing door handles, minor leaks, change lightbulbs, etc.)
- Report major damages and oversee repairs
- Secure facilities after operating hours by locking doors, closing windows, and setting up the alarm
- Undertake occasional custodial and janitorial tasks (shoveling snow from the sidewalk, lifting heavy items, moving chairs etc.)
- Ensure dining room, Carry-out window and other customer areas are in good cleanliness and order.
Requirements
- Proven experience as custodian, janitor or in a similar role
- Knowledge of use and maintenance of industrial cleaning equipment and appliances
- Familiarity with basic handyman practices
- Attention to detail and conscientiousness
- Very good physical condition and strength
- A high school diploma is preferred but not required
- Ability to move equipment for cleaning.