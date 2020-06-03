Job brief

Looking for a responsible custodian to maintain and protect the facilities. The external and internal appearance of a building reflects on the occupants. It is important for a custodian to be careful and thorough in working, cleaning, and tidying the premises.

The ideal candidate will be experienced in a custodian role focused on building upkeep. They will have great physical endurance to cover a large space. A keen eye for detail and diligence are also imperative in custodial maintenance jobs.

Responsibilities

Ensure spaces are prepared for the next day by taking out trash, tidying furniture and dusting surfaces

Sweep and mop floors and vacuum carpets

Clean and maintain heavy traffic areas.

Wash and sanitize toilets and sinks / restock disposables (e.g. soap)

Wipe mirrors and windows

Maintain outer premises by sweeping entrances and removing debris from parking lot.

Maintain walk-in coolers cleanliness and order.

Clean and maintain kitchen and cooking equipment

Occasional Deep Cleaning

Perform maintenance and minor repairs (fixing door handles, minor leaks, change lightbulbs, etc.)

Report major damages and oversee repairs

Secure facilities after operating hours by locking doors, closing windows, and setting up the alarm

Undertake occasional custodial and janitorial tasks (shoveling snow from the sidewalk, lifting heavy items, moving chairs etc.)

Ensure dining room, Carry-out window and other customer areas are in good cleanliness and order.

Requirements