Job brief
Looking for an experienced and qualified Head Chef to organize the kitchen’s activities. The individual will be the first in command in the facilities kitchen and will create and inspect dishes before they arrive at the customers, ensuring high quality and contentment.
Responsibilities
- Control and direct the food preparation process and any other relative activities
- Approve and “polish” dishes before they reach the customer
- Maintain Inventory and product ordering
- Remedy any problems or defects
- Be fully in charge of managing and training kitchen staff
- Oversee the work of subordinates
- Estimate staff’s workload
- Comply with nutrition and sanitation regulations and safety standards
- Foster a climate of cooperation and respect between co-workers
Requirements
- Proven experience as Head Chef
- Exceptional proven ability of kitchen management
- Ability in dividing responsibilities and monitoring progress
- Outstanding communication and leadership skills
- Up-to-date with culinary trends and optimized kitchen processes
- Credentials in health and safety training
- Degree in Culinary science or related certificate preferred
Compensation
- Competitive packages based on experience