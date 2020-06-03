Job brief

Looking for an experienced and qualified Head Chef to organize the kitchen’s activities. The individual will be the first in command in the facilities kitchen and will create and inspect dishes before they arrive at the customers, ensuring high quality and contentment.

Responsibilities

Control and direct the food preparation process and any other relative activities

Approve and “polish” dishes before they reach the customer

Maintain Inventory and product ordering

Remedy any problems or defects

Be fully in charge of managing and training kitchen staff

Oversee the work of subordinates

Estimate staff’s workload

Comply with nutrition and sanitation regulations and safety standards

Foster a climate of cooperation and respect between co-workers

Requirements

Proven experience as Head Chef

Exceptional proven ability of kitchen management

Ability in dividing responsibilities and monitoring progress

Outstanding communication and leadership skills

Up-to-date with culinary trends and optimized kitchen processes

Credentials in health and safety training

Degree in Culinary science or related certificate preferred

Compensation