Job brief

Looking for a professional Line Cook to prepare food to the exact chef’s specifications and to set up stations for menu. The Line Cook duties will consist of assisting the executive chef with their daily tasks. The successful candidate will play a key role in contributing to our customer satisfaction and acquisition goals.

Responsibilities

Set up and stocking stations with all necessary supplies

Prepare food for service (e.g. chopping vegetables, butchering meat, or preparing sauces)

Cook menu items in cooperation with the rest of the kitchen staff

Answer, report and follow executive chef’s instructions

Clean up station and take care of leftover food

Stock inventory appropriately

Ensure that food comes out simultaneously, in high quality and in a timely fashion

Comply with nutrition and sanitation regulations and safety standards

Maintain a positive and professional approach with coworkers and customers

Requirements