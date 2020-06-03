Job brief
Looking for a professional Line Cook to prepare food to the exact chef’s specifications and to set up stations for menu. The Line Cook duties will consist of assisting the executive chef with their daily tasks. The successful candidate will play a key role in contributing to our customer satisfaction and acquisition goals.
Responsibilities
- Set up and stocking stations with all necessary supplies
- Prepare food for service (e.g. chopping vegetables, butchering meat, or preparing sauces)
- Cook menu items in cooperation with the rest of the kitchen staff
- Answer, report and follow executive chef’s instructions
- Clean up station and take care of leftover food
- Stock inventory appropriately
- Ensure that food comes out simultaneously, in high quality and in a timely fashion
- Comply with nutrition and sanitation regulations and safety standards
- Maintain a positive and professional approach with coworkers and customers
Requirements
- Proven cooking experience, including experience as a Line Chef, Restaurant Cook or Prep Cook
- Excellent understanding of various cooking methods, ingredients, equipment, and procedures
- Accuracy and speed in executing assigned tasks
- Familiar with the industry’s best practices
- Must be able to work nights and weekends.