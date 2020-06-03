Click here to buy

Job brief

Looking for a motivated individual to join the frozen pizza production team. Candidate must be a self-starter and can follow recipes and other production guidelines and regulations. The candidate will be an integral part of a growing company and brand.

Responsibilities:

  • Producing/Assembling Pizzas on a production line.
  • Preparing pizza dough, sauces, and various toppings, such as tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meats.
  • Monitoring the temperature of the raw ingredients.
  • Preparing high-quality pizzas according to company recipes.
  • Cleaning workstations before and after pizza production.
  • Ensuring that all utensils and cooking equipment are sterilized before each use.
  • Packaging pizzas accordingly.
  • Disposing of expired or spoiled ingredients at the end of each shift.

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or GED.
  • A food handler’s license is preferred.
  • Proven food preparation and food handling experience.
  • Working knowledge of proper food handling procedures.
  • The ability to follow standardized recipes.
  • The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • The ability to work in a team.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Ability to stand in one place for extended periods of time.
  • Must be able to lift at least 50lbs.