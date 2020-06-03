Job brief

Looking for a motivated individual to join the frozen pizza production team. Candidate must be a self-starter and can follow recipes and other production guidelines and regulations. The candidate will be an integral part of a growing company and brand.

Responsibilities:

Producing/Assembling Pizzas on a production line.

Preparing pizza dough, sauces, and various toppings, such as tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meats.

Monitoring the temperature of the raw ingredients.

Preparing high-quality pizzas according to company recipes.

Cleaning workstations before and after pizza production.

Ensuring that all utensils and cooking equipment are sterilized before each use.

Packaging pizzas accordingly.

Disposing of expired or spoiled ingredients at the end of each shift.

Requirements: