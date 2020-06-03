Job brief
Looking for a motivated individual to join the frozen pizza production team. Candidate must be a self-starter and can follow recipes and other production guidelines and regulations. The candidate will be an integral part of a growing company and brand.
Responsibilities:
- Producing/Assembling Pizzas on a production line.
- Preparing pizza dough, sauces, and various toppings, such as tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and meats.
- Monitoring the temperature of the raw ingredients.
- Preparing high-quality pizzas according to company recipes.
- Cleaning workstations before and after pizza production.
- Ensuring that all utensils and cooking equipment are sterilized before each use.
- Packaging pizzas accordingly.
- Disposing of expired or spoiled ingredients at the end of each shift.
Requirements:
- High school diploma or GED.
- A food handler’s license is preferred.
- Proven food preparation and food handling experience.
- Working knowledge of proper food handling procedures.
- The ability to follow standardized recipes.
- The ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- The ability to work in a team.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Ability to stand in one place for extended periods of time.
- Must be able to lift at least 50lbs.