MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Derek Chauvin, a former police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, was found guilty Tuesday on all three counts: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, knelt on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. The incident sparked numerous protests, including one that happened in Racine that ended with the COP house being burned down.

Following the verdict, Chauvin was remanded into the custody of the sheriff’s department. Judge Peter Cahill said the sentencing hearing will likely be held in eight weeks. Chauvin faces up to 35 years in prison.

Locally, hundreds of people have gathered at 10th and Main Street to gather in support of the jury’s decision.

Racine Mayor Corey Mason issued the following statement:

“Today, Derek Chauvin was brought to justice for brutally killing George Floyd in the streets of Minneapolis one year ago. It is a historic moment, as it is the first time in recent history that an on-duty officer has been held accountable for killing an unarmed black man. This lone verdict does not fix the institutional and systemic racism that exists in this country, but it does show that the justice system is capable of holding officers accountable when they choose to operate so clearly outside of their training. As a City, must continue the work of listening to community members and building a better, more just justice system. We remain committed to implementing the recommendations of the Mayor’s Police Reform Task Force and will continue to build community trust and partnership with our own police department through our community-oriented policing model. While this is not justice for George Floyd – justice would mean that he was alive and with his family today – it is my sincere hope that this verdict brings some measure of peace and closure to his family and friends.”

