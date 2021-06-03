SIOUX FALLS– Brett Deschler of Waterford was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Deschler is majoring in Biology and Exercise Science.

Deschler was among more than 600 students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

