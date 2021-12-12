MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it supports the recent federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that 16- and 17-year-olds receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (Pfizer) COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendation calls for the booster to be administered at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, the Pfizer vaccine booster dose is the only one recommended for 16- and 17-year-olds.

“The approval of the Pfizer vaccine booster dose for 16- and 17-year-olds provides another opportunity for more Wisconsinites to get additional protection from COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a news release. “The COVID-19 booster doses are important tools as we work to slow the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Being fully vaccinated and getting a booster dose is the best protection for preventing the worst outcomes from COVID-19. We encourage everyone ages 16 and older to join the more than 1.2 million Wisconsinites who have already gotten their booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose.”

This recommendation supplements the previous CDC recommendation that anyone 18 and older receive a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the completion of their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine primary series and two months after the single Johnson & Johnson dose. The previous CDC recommendation allows for mix-and-match dosing for booster doses for those 18 and older.

The Wisconsin DHS and CDC strongly recommend everyone who is eligible to get a booster should get one as soon as possible. The booster dose can strengthen and extend their protection against infection, serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. The best protection against any variant of COVID-19 is to get fully vaccinated and get a booster dose.

With the record high level of disease transmission in Wisconsin, DHS continues to urge everyone who is not vaccinated to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and for all people to add additional layers of protection including masking up indoors, staying home when feeling sick, and avoiding large indoor gatherings.

Racine area residents may receive the COVID-19 booster, or the initial vaccine, at the state-operated Regency Mall clinic (former Burlington Coat Factory site), 5538 Durand Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

For more COVID-19 vaccine provider information, visit Vaccines.gov, call 211 or 877-947-2211. For additional information about booster doses, additional doses, or help with accessing your COVID-19 vaccine record to determine when you may be recommended for a booster, visit the DHS Additional Doses and Booster Doses webpage.

The Racine County Eye has COVID-19 coverage you can count on. Check into the COVID-19 Dashboard as well for up-to-date automated reporting on Racine County cases and deaths.