MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) urges residents to make a plan to get boosted against the COVID-19 virus this fall.

Doses of updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters have started arriving in the state and will be delivered to providers over the next several weeks. Anyone, ages 12 and older, is eligible to receive the new boosters, which are the first Omicron-specific vaccines to be made available in the United States. The boosters were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DHS urges residents to boost

“As we head into the fall and winter respiratory virus season, we encourage all Wisconsinites to make a plan to boost their protection against COVID-19,” DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said in a statement issued Wednesday. “Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the added protection of the updated boosters. This is especially important for people 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised.”

The updated boosters are recommended as a single (one) dose for people ages 12 and older who have received their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and have not received a COVID-19 vaccine dose in the last two months. People ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, and those ages 18 and older are eligible to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 booster. In these age groups, these boosters replace the original boosters. The Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters can be administered after any primary series, including Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Novavax.

People can safely get their COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time, including the annual flu vaccine, the DHS reported.

Children ages 5-11 continue to be eligible for the original COVID-19 booster, which provides protection against the original strain of COVID-19. It is anticipated that this age group will be eligible for updated boosters in the coming months.

City of Racine waiting

The City of Racine Department of Public Health has scheduled several pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the city this month. City Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox reported Thursday morning that the department has not yet received confirmation of the updated booster delivery from the DHS.

For more information on where and how to receive a COVID-19 vaccine or booster in the City of Racine, visit the Stay Safe Racine website.

The DHS reminds residents that everyone 6 months and older is recommended to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19. If you have not yet received your primary series of COVID-19 vaccines, it is never too late to get vaccinated.

For free, confidential support finding health care and community resources near you, dial 211. For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

