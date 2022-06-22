The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends the COVID-19 Vaccine for Everyone Age 6 Months and Older. This recommendation is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that children ages 6 months through 5 years old, should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Children within this age group are now able to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have authorized the use of these vaccines to prevent COVID-19. On June 18, the CDC Director officially confirmed that the pediatric vaccines are safe and recommended.

Shipments of the authorized Pfizer and Moderna vaccines continue to arrive in Wisconsin. The vaccines are being distributed across the state. DHS asks parents and guardians to be patient as Wisconsin vaccinators take the necessary steps to review all guidelines, train staff, and receive the vaccine shipments.

“This news is critically important to the health of families across Wisconsin, making nearly 300,000 additional Wisconsin children eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Whether they are at daycare, school, playing with their friends, or spending time with family, vaccinating your kids means they can do the things they love while also staying safe and healthy. We urge parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible to protect them and their families, friends, and loved ones from the virus.”

COVID-19 vaccines available

COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Wisconsinites at no cost regardless of immigration or health insurance status. Parents and guardians can schedule an appointment for the vaccine using a variety of options:

Primary health care provider

Community-based vaccination clinics

Local and tribal health departments

Pharmacies

Vaccination sites across Wisconsin may choose to provide vaccines to specific age groups. Please check with local health clinics or visit vaccines.gov to find vaccination sites for specific age groups.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for children ages 6 months and older; this requires three total doses. The first two doses of the vaccine are given three weeks apart, followed by a third dose at least two months later.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available for children 6 months and older; this requires two doses, 28 days apart.

COVID-19 coverage you can count on

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is committed to publishing the most current and accurate information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in our Coronavirus section. View both the Racine County COVID-19 Dashboard and Kenosha County COVID-19 Dashboard offering real-time (updated Monday – Friday) statistical reporting for Racine and Kenosha Counties.

Subscribe to the Racine County Eye today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.