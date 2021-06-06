MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported an “unauthorized access” to an email account in February. The security breach might have exposed information of 2,868 individuals who received services from Wisconsin’s Family Care, IRIS, or Children’s Long-Term Support programs. However, no known exposure has occurred.

The access may have exposed names, member identification numbers, dates of birth, some Social Security numbers, address, and health information such as medical conditions and treatment information, DHS reported. As a precaution, the agency notified all of the individuals via email last Friday and has offered them free credit monitoring for one year.

Since discovering the unauthorized access, the DHS has taken actions to improve its security posture, according to a news release. DHS has also requested that the Department of Administration and the State’s Chief Information Security Officer conduct a review of its security protocols protecting personal health information including the adequacy of our information system protections against malicious phishing attacks.

Individuals who received a notification letter or have questions about this incident can call 833-664-2022 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Central) Monday through Friday.

