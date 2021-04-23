The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will begin using VaccineFinder to help people more easily locate available vaccine providers who are open to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched the VaccineFinder tool in March to help people find the COVID-19 vaccine in their area. Next month, the tool will replace the DHS map of COVID-19 vaccine providers that launched in February.

“DHS is constantly evaluating different tools to make it easier to find available vaccine,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “It is critical that we streamline this process so anyone wanting a vaccination can quickly locate available vaccine in their community and get vaccinated.”

VaccineFinder gives users a more customizable experience when searching for vaccine. In addition to standard information, such as days and hours of clinics, users will be able to filter their search by vaccine type, adjust the search radius, and see at a glance which vaccine providers have vaccine in stock. DHS will continue to work with vaccine providers to ensure the data populating VaccineFinder is current.

People can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 with questions or for help finding or registering for a vaccination appointment. The hotline is available in English, Hindi, Hmong, Somali, and Spanish. In addition, certain vaccine providers are also using the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Anyone can register for an appointment using the vaccine registry. Other providers may use their own scheduling system.

While more Wisconsinites become fully vaccinated, COVID-19 disease rates remain high and, therefore, it is critical for everyone to continue good public health practices. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated can review CDC post-vaccination guidance.

For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage. And, make sure you protect yourself from COVID-19 vaccine scams.