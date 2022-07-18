The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has officially launched in the United States. This new three-digit number allows people needing help to get connected to mental health help. Those in need can receive free and confidential support. Those experiencing suicidal, mental health, and even substance abuse crises can utilize this resource by calling or texting 988. Additionally, those in distress can use the chat feature online at 988lifeline.org at any time.

When utilizing the new 988 number, users are directed to what was formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. According to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline website, the former phone number, 1-800-273-8255, can still be utlitized by those in need.

Wisconsin’s 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

The Wisconsin of Department Health Services reports that Wisconsinites who utilize the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline while in Wisconsin will be connected with a trained professional who is in-state. Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin is an agency based in Green Bay that will serve all of Wisconsin through its support center.

The individual counselors responding to calls, texts and chats will assist by using their training to reduce stress, provide emotional support, and connect people with local resources. Users should note that calls, texts and chats with Wisconsin Lifeline are confidential. However, things are subject to change if there is imminent danger for the caller or others.

While there is no cost to Wisconsin residents to use the preventative tool, additional care or intervention could result in a cost. Once connected, Wisconsin Lifeline will not be able to send help in person directly. According to DHS, “an in-person response requires a transfer to another service and could involve law enforcement.”

More information about Wisconsin Lifeline can be found online 24/7.

Additional Resources

At any time, someone can struggle with mental health. If you are in need of additional resources, check out the extra support offered on 988lifeline.org to be connected with information targeted to your needs.

The following are some of the additional resources offered:

local resources Racine County Community Resource Directory The Racine County Eye has compiled a helpful Community Resource Directory to provide assistance when someone is in need of available resources. This directory contains resources such as emergency resources, abuse resources, advocacy support, consumer…

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.