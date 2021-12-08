In urban settings, fencing is often used to keep a perimeter for privacy. However, numerous other factors come into play for rural fencing. These differences between rural and urban fencing are worth investigating to know why fencing takes on the roles it does and how each type is different.

Purposes

When you’re in a city or small town, fencing is often an aesthetic means to add character to a piece of property. In some cases, people put up fencing due to nosy neighbors or just to have a little privacy. There may also be small children who need to stay within the yard.

On the other hand, one main reason you might see fencing in a rural area is due to the expansive nature of rural settings, farming, and livestock. Rural residents often have more outdoor pets or livestock, which will need to be kept enclosed for the safety of their neighbors and of other animals.

Materials

Rural residents must investigate what kind of fencing to invest in and how thick they need their wiring, wood, or other material to be. They must also consider resilience and how well the fencing can hold livestock. In urban settings, however, a standard wooden or wire fence will do the job of keeping pets and children in the yard.

These are some of the many differences between rural and urban fencing. A lot more activity happens in rural settings than people consider, which means rural residents must always be ready and have the proper fencing to keep their properties in ship shape.

Value

Homeowners have many reasons to put up fences, but one they often overlook is to increase the value of the property. With everything that fences provide, including security, privacy, and charm, fences also have value. Adding a fence is no different than adding a deck or patio, a pool, or solar installation to your home—they all increase the worth of the property overall. In an urban setting, homeowners might take on these kinds of projects to increase their home’s beauty, its aesthetic, and, therefore, its value. In a rural environment, you might run into projects such as cattle fencing to enclose farms and ranches for the livestock and to make property lines visible.

No matter whether you live, whether it’s in an urban or rural setting, you can’t go wrong with a good fence for your home or property. The differences between rural and urban fencing might differ in what they provide to the homeowner, but they’re always worthy investments, as they add value to the property by protecting and adding privacy and appeal.