A Racine man rammed one car into another as part of a dispute over a handgun, police said.

Tyshawn M. Browder, 22, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct following an incident Friday near the intersection of North Memorial Drive and Glenn Street west of the city’s downtown, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Racine Police initially responded to the intersection for a traffic collision. However, the officer who responded to the crash ended up holding the two men involved in the collision at the point of a stun gun while other officers responded, and the two were eventually handcuffed.

One of the men, Browder, told police he owed the other man some money, and earlier in the day the other man – identified as CR in charging documents – had stolen his gun, and it wouldn’t be returned until the money was returned, according to the complaint.

Later in the day, Browder spotted CR driving north on Memorial Drive in a Buick, and deliberately drove into the car with his vehicle, then jumped out to confront CR about the handgun.

The force of the crash sent CR’s Buick careening off the road and into a light pole. The force of the crash had also ripped off the rear driver’s side wheel of the vehicle, and sheared off the tope of the light pole.

Browder faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison if convicted of the endangering safety count, and $1,000 and 90 days in prison if convicted of the disorderly conduct charge.

Browder was in jail Monday afternoon on a $10,000 signature bond. He faces a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. on April 15.