RACINE — The City of Racine is seeking applicants for Alder representing District 15 on the Racine Common Council. District 15 is an area on the city’s far north side.

The position will fill the unexpired term of Melissa Lemke who resigned from the Common Council in July. She cited time commitments needed to care for elderly family members and to enroll in graduate school. Lemke was first elected in 2015 and most recently re-elected in 2021. The current two-year term ends in April 2023.

The Racine Common Council opted to appoint applicants to fill vacancies from the 15th District and the 11th District instead of holding a special election. The 11th District seat, covering south central Racine, was vacated in August by C.J. Rouse who resigned because he was planning to move out of the district.

Earlier this month, council members selected former Alder Mary Land, from among four applicants, for the 11th District seat where she will serve until the spring election in April. No one applied for the 15th District seat.

Alder application deadline

The new application deadline for District 15 Alder is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Interested people may submit a cover letter and resume to: clerks@cityofracine.org or call 262-636-9171 for additional information.

For a map of District 15, visit the City of Racine online.

