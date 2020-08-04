Furniture costs a lot of money. Investing in new furniture is a big purchase and may take pre-financial planning. If your old furniture has good bones, you can easily revamp it to make it new again for a fraction of the cost—and less time than you may think! Check out these DIY projects to revamp your furniture for less.

Reupholster a chair

If you have dining or kitchen chairs with upholstery—or wish there were upholstery on them—there is a way to update this on your own. The first step is to remove the existing upholstery, if there is any. Using a staple remover, take out the fabric staples and rip the fabric off. There should be padding underneath, and if it needs replacing, now is the time to replace it. Once your chair has the proper padding materials glued down, you can pick out a new fabric, cut it, and start applying it to your furniture with a furniture stapler. Make sure to secure the fabric in places invisible to the eye when the chair is sitting normally. This should be a fairly simple process and will take a few hours, depending on prior experience.

Revamp your coffee table

Coffee tables are the center of the living space. They sustain damage and show signs of wear quickly and easily because of all the use they see. This just means they’re well-used and appreciated, but it can get a little frustrating seeing your table with rings and scuffs. There is one easy way to revamp your table and make it look new and interesting without having to repaint or strip it: Simply invest in some black mosaic tile and tile the tabletop. Not only will this look chic and fun, but it will protect your table from watermarks, spills, and cracks. Tiling a table may take a few hours to a few days to complete, depending on the time you put into it and the size of your table.

Paint your hardware

Painting your hardware is by far the simplest DIY project to revamp your furniture and make itlook brand new again. This is the perfect project for the new or inexperienced DIYer. Simply remove the old hardware, such as handles, pulls, and other items, from furniture and set them in a well-ventilated area. Pick out a can or two of metallic spray paint, and paint each piece thoroughly. You can then simply re-affix the hardware to the furniture piece and watch as the piece transforms into a newer, more modern piece of furniture.