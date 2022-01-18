The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has extended the license renewal period for drivers 60 and over due to the current elevated health risks with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Licensed drivers in the 60 and over category whose licenses are scheduled to expire in January, February or March 2022, will now have until March 31, 2022, to renew their license. There will be no late fee.

Law Enforcement is aware of the change as records are automatically updated within the system. New expiration dates are visible to authorities in real-time. In fact, anyone can check the status of their licenses, including the expiration date, online.

Appointments

People can make appointments online for a driver’s license renewal, or complete the application online and submit it electronically. Have questions? Email the DMV at information.dmv@dot.wi.gov or call 608-264-7447.

Customer Service Centers are using safety protocols to ensure a safe and shorter experience at the DMV. Cleaning and extra space has been arranged to provide a safe environment for those visiting the DMV.

In-person visits at DMV Customer Services Centers are only available for:

Driver license renewals and original products

ID to vote

New residents to obtain identification

Hours

Monday through Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed

For more information about the DMV visit the website.

