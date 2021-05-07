The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates that nearly 20,000 drivers over age 60 have yet to renew licenses which expired after March 12, 2020. The DMV extended the renewal period to help keep these higher-risk customers safe during the health emergency. The renewal deadline extensions expire May 21, 2021.

Most drivers up to age 64 are eligible to renew their license online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL. Drivers age 65 and older will need to visit a DMV to renew their license prior to May 21, 2021.

Customers can reduce their time in the DMV service center by beginning the process online:

Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically

Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide

Many drivers age 60 and above who have not yet renewed received a courtesy email reminder because they subscribed to DMV’s eNotify service. The reminder includes direct links to the Wisconsin DMV webpages (which end in .gov). Drivers who subscribe to eNotify receive email or text renewal reminders and account activity alerts instead of receiving postcards or letters.

Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want identification can easily exchange their license for an ID online. A new ID card will be mailed to them. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.

Most people do not need to visit a DMV service center to receive service. All vehicle-related services are available online (including registration renewal or obtaining title and plates). DMV’s online services at wisconsindmv.gov have been greatly expanded to support Wisconsin residents during the health emergency.