RACINE — DNA from blood left on a stolen cash register led police to a 53-year-old Racine man who now faces more than a decade in prison for the alleged crime.

John Richmond was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count of burglary of a building and one misdemeanor count each of theft and criminal damage to property. He faces up to 14 years in prison or $45,000 in fines if convicted. Because the charges also carry the repeater enhancer, Richmond could have up to an additional six years tacked onto any sentence he receives.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 21, 2022, officers responded to the Park Inn, 2312 Douglas Ave., for a report of a burglary. When they arrived, they found the window shattered and two cash registers missing. The registers were found down the street damaged by the suspect – later identified as Richmond – attempting to open them.

DNA found on cash register

One machine had blood on it, and a DNA sample was collected and run through the Wisconsin State Crime Lab that returned a hit for Richmond earlier this month. Additionally, a nearby business had video footage of a man walking away from the area where the registers were dumped and returning a short time later in a car missing a hubcap. Along with the DNA match, a woman associated with Richmond confirmed the car in the video was hers.

Richmond was assigned a $400 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with Park Inn. He will next be in court on Sept. 28 for his preliminary hearing.

