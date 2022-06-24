RACINE and KENOSHA – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Friday warned that the air quality index is expected to reach the red, or “unhealthy,” level. The air quality advisory for Racine and Kenosha counties runs through 11 p.m.

The air quality advisory means that people with lung ailments (such as asthma), heart disease, children, older adults and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Everyone else should also reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion on Friday.

Air quality index chart

For tips on how to stay healthy and help prevent summertime air pollution, visit https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/AirQuality/ItAllAddsUpSummer.html.