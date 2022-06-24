The US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion, as of Friday, June 24. How do you feel about this decision?

Take the Racine County Eye’s U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade Survey

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.