Comprehensive library of national resources

Looking for information on a variety of health topics? Look no further! RacineCountyFamilyResources.com has an online library of 30,000 peer-reviewed and easy to read on a variety of topics such as:

Physical health, i.e. pain, allergies, asthma, cancer, sexual health, diabetes, digestion, and more!

Recreation, fitness, and exercise

Healthy eating, weight management

Infant and toddler care, pregnancy, parenting, and childcare

Behavioral health

Sleep issues

Substance use, quitting smoking

Medication information such as side effects

Is there more to do in the library than just read articles?

Yes! There are several different interactive components of the online library included within the learning centers such as a symptom checker, worksheets, videos, and assessments. There are great resources for parents to work with their kids including items like chore charts, talking about feelings, questions to ask at parent-teacher conferences, and more! There are also helpful resources for mental health professionals to assist them in providing psychoeducation.

Can you give me an example of how I could use this resource?

For some people, the stress and uncertainty of the pandemic have impacted their ability to cope in a healthy way. Many communities have seen an increase in alcohol sales since the COVID-19 pandemic began. For more information on this increase, check out this article from the online library: https://theconversation.com/america-is-drinking-its-way-through-the-coronavirus-crisis-that-means-more-health-woes-ahead-135532. If you are concerned you have a drinking problem, you can take an interactive, anonymous, assessment offered in the online library: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/library/article.aspx?hwid=zu1466. These tools do not replace the role of a therapist, but they can help signal if there is a concern or not that needs further assistance.

Don’t just take it from us that this library of resources is an amazing tool, check out this testimonial from a Racine social service worker:

“I love the new https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/ website! I use it frequently to help my families reach the resources they need! I have been able to help case managers with their clients too. It’s super helpful and I love that there is so much information on it.”

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!