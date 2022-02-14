WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Humane Society has reduced all adoption fees for adult dogs through this Friday, Feb. 18. Additionally, dogs who have been available for adoption for 10 days or longer, called “Benchwarmers,” have fees of just $25.

Across the organization’s five campuses, there are nearly 40 dogs available for adoption, including several dogs who have unique behavioral or medical conditions that make finding a good match a bit more challenging. WHS hopes that this special promotion will inspire potential adopters to consider taking the leap and bringing home a new canine companion.

Pet Adoptions at WHS

All pet adoptions are on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as it’s a good fit.

Adoption Fees include:

Spay/Neuter

Microchipping

Initial vaccinations administered

Certificate for a free vet exam

Starter bag of food

For information about available animals and the adoption process at each location, please visit www.wihumane.org.

About Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

