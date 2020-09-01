CALEDONIA – A Caledonia man was in custody following a dispute with a neighbor over a dog last Thursday.

Angelo F. Pattalio, 50, was charged by the Racine County District Attorney with disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. A repeat offender enhancement was added to all three charges. He remains in the Racine County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Caledonia Police were called to Pattalio’s residence on Thursday on a vicious animal complaint. When officers arrived, Pattalio came out of his house. His dog bolted from the house and was caught by one of the officers. Pattalio told the officers that “rioters were coming, Caledonia was done and to get off his property.” An officer stayed in Pattalio’s driveway and attempted to engage in a conversation with him but Pattalio stated that the officer “was under arrest and began to dance a jig.” The complaint stated that Pattalio’s behavior, captured on the officer’s body camera, “was erratic and inflammatory.”

After speaking with Pattalio’s neighbor, police were told that Pattalio had walked his dog over to the neighbor’s residence, stayed at the side of the road in front of the residence and challenged the neighbor’s dogs to a fight. Pattalio had been the individual who had called in the vicious animal complaint, which the officer concluded was unfounded.

Pattalio was taken into custody by Caledonia Police. The criminal complaint stated that as of last Thursday he was out on bond from an Aug. 4 initial court appearance on charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. Pattalio was also on a 24-month probation from Cook County, Ill., for violating a stalking-no contact order from October 2018.