“Midnight,” a one-year-old, mixed-breed dog is no longer sleeping under the stars, but rather safely residing at the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine. Formerly known as “Blackie,” the stray dog had quite the journey to safety. She was on the loose and roaming free for 5 months, according to Billy’s Posse Executive Director Kristin Wilson. “Midnight” resting after an arduous rescue effort. – Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society

Billy’s Posse is a lost dog search and recovery volunteer nonprofit organization. They cover Southeast Wisconsin, which includes Racine and Kenosha, Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Walworth Counties. The team ended its search for “Midnight” on July 4.

Their efforts to secure her were made possible by numerous volunteers including Billy’s Posse volunteers, Dr. Schmid’s Mobile Veterinary Practice, Danny Fucile from the Southern Waukesha County K9 Search and Rescue Team, the Racine Fire Department, and community members who rallied together to help save “Midnight.”

Rescuing ‘Midnight’

The young dog was trapped in a storm drain located near the 1100 block of Jefferson Street. Neighbors noticed the dog’s location and made Billy’s Posse aware of the situation. When notified about the dog being stuck, Wilson explains that the 4th festivities stopped for many community members in order to save a four-legged friend.

After posting on Facebook seeking help, Wilson was met with a handful of volunteers when she and “Midnight” needed it most.

“There’s no way that our few volunteers that are in town can handle this right and it was a holiday,” Wilson said. “We ended up with like two to three dozen people out there.”

Leading up to the rescue event, the dog who is now known now as Midnight was reported on the run near Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave in Racine. She’d been seen in the area for months, but the crew of volunteers with the organization was unable to safely capture her.

When enough help was found, the volunteers met at the storm drain. Their plan of action included removing the drain cover. Their efforts to safely evacuate the dog took careful decision-making and teamwork. Wilson explains, “she was wedged in there good.” However, the difficulties of the event didn’t outweigh the group’s determination. After several attempts of trying to rescue the dog, they were able to. It took tying the dog by its legs, using catch poles, spraying water from another access point, help from a veterinarian and a technician, and even a volunteer inside the drain hole to help get “Midnight” to safety. “This girl had somebody looking down at her,” remarked Wilson.

Safe at WHS

After the rescue, “Midnight” was transported with the help of Dr. Schmid and Fucile to the Wisconsin Humane Society in Racine. During the course of the rescue, the Schmid’s technician suffered a bite. Local EMTs evaluated the wound and the technician visited the Emergency Room afterwards.

Due to the nature of “Midnight” being a stray, it is unknown if she has rabies.

“She is currently on rabies quarantine through 7/14,” said WHS Vice President of Communications Angela Speed. “(This is) per standard protocols following a dog bite, which we understand happened during the course of the rescue.”

Rest assured, “Midnight” is safe. The search for “Midnight’s” owners has ramped up so that she can be reunited with her family.

“We are pursuing all ownership leads in the meantime, but she is resting well and is being monitored by our veterinary staff,” said Speed. “We’re so thankful to all the heroes that stepped up to rescue her, and she’s in great hands.”

Find Midnight’s stray profile online.

Are you missing Midnight?

If an owner does not claim an animal during the stray hold period, the Wisconsin Humane Society attempts to connect the strays to a new home. If you are the owner of this animal, please contact:

Taking action

Per Wilson, to best help community members who witness lost or stray dogs, keep these tips in mind:

Call the police’s non-emergency dispatch Racine area, call 262-886-2300

Don’t chase the animal Chasing them can lead them to run into traffic If an owner is looking for them, chasing can lead them to a different area and prolong the recapture efforts

File a sighting report with the Wisconsin Humane Society

