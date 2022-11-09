WATERFORD — A 56-year-old Waterford man with a 1995 conviction for first-degree reckless homicide in Milwaukee faces eight criminal charges for a domestic disturbance, including two felonies, after his arrest Nov. 2.

Robert L. Mayle, 108 N. 3rd St., faces two felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, along with four misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and two misdemeanor counts of battery.

Two of the misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct were filed with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Mayle, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on Nov. 9, for an 8:30 a.m. preliminary hearing.

The criminal complaint: domestic disturbance, disorderly conduct, battery

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a village residence Nov. 2, in reference to a domestic disturbance. The caller stated her boyfriend was fighting with her son and had a knife.

Police observed two females and a male outside, and Mayle then exited the residence and was taken into custody. He had a cut to his forehead, the complaint states. Mayle stated, “I bit her because she was choking me,” and that he and the woman had argued because she did not check on a vehicle for him.

A witness told police that at one point during the argument, Mayle grabbed a knife from the kitchen and started yelling, “I’ll (expletive) kill you,” and “I’ll (expletive) kill all you (expletive).” The witness stated Mayle was swinging the knife back and forth in a “slashing motion,” and at that point, the witness jumped on the defendant’s back. Both then fell to the floor.

The woman gave police a similar accounting of the domestic disturbance. She said when Mayle told one of the witnesses he was going to kill him and grabbed the knife, she jumped on his back, and that’s when he bit her. Deputies observed marks on the woman’s right forearm and hand and noted the bite had broken the skin.

Mayle told police he was upset with the woman because she did not check on a vehicle of his that had been towed when one of her sons was using it. He said they were arguing when he was attacked, “unprovoked,” by two others in the house. He also denied that he grabbed a knife and “only touched it because he was trying to pick it up after it fell out of the knife block that was knocked over when he was being thrown around the kitchen.”

Court records show that Mayle was convicted Oct. 11, 1995, in Milwaukee County of first-degree reckless homicide. He also has a conviction in Milwaukee County on Sept. 3, 1985, for attempted manslaughter. Records indicate he was incarcerated from September 1985 to April 1987 and from October 1995 to January 2020.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.