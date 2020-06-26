Donald F. Jobe of Mt. Pleasant, WI died after a long illness at home surrounded by family on June 22, 2020. Born April 26, 1936 in Atkins, Arkansas to Mack Jobe and Clara Eakin Jobe.

Donald graduated from Russellville High School and relocated to Chicago, IL. From there he was transferred as a manager of Western Tire & Auto to Racine, WI. In 1963, he joined the Racine Police Department and served until his retirement in 1989 with the rank of Detective Lieutenant.

Throughout his lifetime, he was involved in many organizations including the Racine Police Association, Police Staff Association, Retired Law Officers Association, WI Professional Police Association, WI Law Enforcement Officers Association, Belle City Masonic Lodge, and The Kiwanis Club. He received two Meritorious Service Awards in 1967 and 1968 for exceptional ability, courage, fidelity, and devotion to duty, thereby exemplifying the highest tradition of law enforcement.

His varied hobbies and interests included playing guitar, playing cards, photography, sketching and painting, fishing, camping, canoeing, bowling, and classic cars. He loved watching old Westerns, Country and Western music, and a good joke.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his step-mother, Ayleen Story Jobe, his step-sister, Oweita Hopson, and his step-brothers, R.L. Churchill and Carlton Reames.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Nelson Petersen Jobe, his step-sister, Lawatha Reames, his children, Debra (Jon) Woolley, Michael Jobe, Kirt (Stacey) Jobe, and their mother his first wife, Shirley Jean Baker Oberholtzer, his step-children, Andrew (Sally) Petersen, Matt (Laurie) Petersen, Jennifer Tyryfter, his grandchildren, Jeneane Woolley, Laura (Dan) Cox, John Woolley, Kristen Jobe, Don (Katie) Jobe, Mack Jobe, Marissa Jobe, his step-grandchildren, Jaymie (Austin Kimes) Petersen, Shannon Petersen, Taylor Tyryfter, Adam Tyryfter, Thomas Petersen, Sarah Petersen, and his great-grandson, Dean Cox.

Private interment will be held at Hudson Cemetery in Moreland, AR.