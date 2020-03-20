Advertisements

Donald George Sura Sr., 89, died peacefully at home Wednesday. He was born in Racine, August 20, 1930, son of the late George and May (Nee: Flanigan) Sura.

Don graduated from St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1949”. On July 7, 1951 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, he married Jeanne M. Leannah and together they raised 6 children. Don was employed by the Racine Fire Department for 35 years retiring as Captain in 1987. He was a member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, member and past president at Local AFL-CIO Local 321, and Racine Firefighters 20 year Club. Don was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Jeanne; his children, Kathleen (Robert) Robison, Mary (David) Coughlin, Patrick (Diana) Sura M.D., Gregory (Danelle) Sura, Christine Sura; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; his brother, James (Janet) Sura; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Donald G. (Julie) Sura Jr., siblings, Marion (Jerome) Groulik, Richard (Nancy) Sura; infant brother, Robert; infant great-grandchildren; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Pearl Leannah.

Due to the current health regulations private services will be held. A service celebrating Don’s life will be announced and held at a later date. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, St. Catherine’s High School or the Racine Fire Department have been suggested.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.