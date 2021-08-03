WISCONSIN – In August, every single dollar donated to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) will be matched up to $250,000!

Donations made to the Green Bay and Door County Campuses will be generously matched by Virginia Kress, the George Kress Family Foundation, the Madsen Pups, and Al & Judy Wittenkeller. Gifts designated for the WHS Racine Campuses will be kindly doubled by the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll. A wonderful group of donors will be matching all gifts made to the Milwaukee and Ozaukee Campuses – the Madsen Pups, the Nicholas Family Foundation, Judith Ford, Patricia Bachhuber, Kathleen Ryan, Patti & Jack McKeithan Northwoods Fund, and Nancy Behrens.

You can double your impact for animals in need with this dollar-for-dollar match! That means…

$30 will become $60 to provide training for dogs with special behavior needs.

$50 will become $100 to help spay or neuter animals so they can be adopted and given the second chance they deserve.

$100 will become $200 to help rescued animals receive emergency surgery, medical treatment, and behavioral support.

As WHS doesn’t receive general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group, the local nonprofit depends on the generosity of the community to annually serve 40,000 animals and their families.

If you are able to make a gift and double your impact for animals in need, simply go to www.wihumane.org/summermatch.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is the oldest and largest shelter in Wisconsin. It was founded in 1879 and operates shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Brown, Door, and Racine Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. The organization offers adoption services, youth programs, veterinary resources for animals from low-income households, retail stores, volunteer programs, and dog training classes. The Milwaukee shelter also houses the state’s largest Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. WHS is an independent nonprofit and receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group. For more information, please call (414) 264-6257 or visit wihumane.org.