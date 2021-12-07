Just two days after a jury acquitted a man for killing two and injuring another during the Kenosha riots in August of 2020, Wisconsin found itself in the news for yet another tragic event. On Nov. 21, 2021, the city of Waukesha’s annual Christmas parade was cut short when a person driving a sport utility vehicle sped through the barricades and into the parade killing six people and injuring 62 others.

Racine County is holding a Donation Drive to benefit the victims and their families of this tragic incident. The United for Waukesha Community Fund, which will receive the proceeds from this drive, was set up as a collaboration between the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County as a way to serve those affected by this horrific act.

“My heart is heavy for the Waukesha County community following the tragic events of the Christmas parade,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “Our neighbors need our support, and I believe Racine County is ready to answer that call. I hope we can show our tremendous spirit of giving during this holiday season by helping those in need.”

Donation Drive:

Donations are being accepted via PayPal until Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

