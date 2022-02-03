Advertisements

RACINE – Donations that are made to the Wisconsin Humane Society in 2022 are being matched, up to a total of $75,000. This donation match has been made possible through the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokol & Nancy Toll.

We are so very grateful for the generosity of the Ruuds, as well as Ted and Nancy, who have championed our work in the Racine community. These incredible donors are not only directly helping animals and families in need in Racine County, but also helping to inspire additional gifts to support this lifesaving work. Alison Kleibor, Executive Vice President, Wisconsin Humane Society

If you are looking for a place to donate to for the 2022 year, consider the Wisconsin Humane Society. Not only are you donating to a 4-star rated organization by Charity Navigator (which rates nonprofits on a scale of one to four stars), but your donation will go twice as far with the doubling efforts from these generous donors.

The new Racine Campus, located at 8900 16th St. in Mount Pleasant, opened in March, 2020. – Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society Racine opened its new campus, located at 8900 16th St., Mount Pleasant, in March of 2020. The campus, however, is closed for adoptions due to COVID-19-related shortages in both staff and volunteers. The shelter remains open for intake of strays and surrenders. Adoption-ready animals have been relocated to the Milwaukee campus or into foster homes while awaiting adoption. Read the full story: Adoptions Temporarily Closed for 3 Wisconsin Humane Society Campuses, Racine Included.

An exciting new venture for the WHS began in 2021: youth programming for kids and teens, such as winter camp, birthday parties, Scout nights, field trips, and a special Kids’ Night Out program on Friday evenings was added to the Racine, Milwaukee and Ozaukee campuses.

Anyone interested in donating to the WHS Racine Campus and having your impact doubled by this generous match, visit wihumane.org or contact Stephanie Nespoli by email: snespoli@wihumane.org or by phone: 262-554-6699, ext. 5509.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals and is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. Charity Navigator, the premier independent charity watchdog group, has ranked WHS 4/4 stars. Services offered are pet adoption, veterinary services, wildlife rehabilitation, youth programs, retail stores, training classes, and more.