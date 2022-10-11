RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) is currently accepting donations for its annual warm accessories drive in conjunction with the Holiday Parade and Tree-Lighting Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Community members are asked to bring warm accessory donations for those in need. Donating is a wonderful way to help others experience the warmth and magic of the season.

Donations being accepted

Items such as scarves, gloves, mittens, hats, neck warmers, and more will be accepted. Donations of all sizes are encouraged.

Items can be dropped off at Monument Square anytime from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm on the parade day. For a schedule of events on the day of the parade, read more on our website.

“As the weather gets colder, we must do our part as a community to help the less fortunate,” says DRC.

Once donated, these items will be distributed to local charities by the Downtown Racine Corporation.

Seasonal activities

Before you swing into the holiday season, take advantage of what’s happening locally this fall.

Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.