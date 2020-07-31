Donna Jean Hooten, 59, died on Saturday, July 25 at her residence in Mesa, AZ. She was born in Racine, WI, February 20, 1961, daughter of the late Clarence and Betty Lou (Nee: Kovach) Palubicki.

Donna graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1979”. On August 11, 1984, she married Scott M. Hooten. Donna was employed for 20 years at PPG Industries Inc retiring to Arizona in 2017. She enjoyed riding her Harley, traveling, working out, hosting parties, and attending Brewer games. She also loved the Packers. She will be remembered for her gentleness, patience, her smile, and overall, her ability to live life to the fullest. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother, and sister who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Scott Hooten; children, Nicholas (Jericka) Hooten, Cory Hooten ; grandchildren; Rieley and Hayli Hooten; siblings, Daniel (Melissa) Palubicki, Diane Matter, Debra Palubicki, David (Paula) Palubicki; mother-in-law Audrey Hooten: nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her father-in-law Robert Hooten; her nephew, Josh Palubicki and niece, Nicole Matter.

Funeral services will be held at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home Saturday, August 8 at 1 p.m. with Deacon Greg Petro officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the funeral at 12 p.m. Groups of 50 will be observed. Facial masks are REQUIRED and will be provided if needed. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Donna Hooten’s page, select service, and select Livestream. Memorials to the Hooten family have been suggested. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Tessie and Fatima Sy with Augusta Assisted Living in Mesa, AZ for their companionship, care, and compassion they provided to Donna when we were unable to be there.