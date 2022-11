by The Badger Project, The Badger Project

October 31, 2022

Steil is dominating fundraising with big support from big business in the race to retain his U.S. House seat.

By Peter Cameron, THE BADGER PROJECT

Two-term Republican Congressman Bryan Steil, who represents the 1st Congressional District in the southeastern corner of Wisconsin, has outraised his Democratic opponent Ann Roe by millions.

Steil has raised about $3.5 million compared to Roe’s $800,000 haul, according to mandatory filings with the Federal Elections Commission. Those figures are accurate up to Oct. 19, the last campaign finance reporting deadline before the election.

Heading into the last couple weeks of the election, Steil had about $1.5 million on hand compared to about $75,000 for Roe.

RAISED SPENT CASH ON HAND STEIL, BRYAN $3,455,584 $2,288,814 $1,542,273 ROE, ANN $782,008 $705,641 $76,367

As of Oct. 19, 2022.

It’s quite common for the incumbent to outraise challengers by a lot, said Eleanor Neff Powell, a political science professor at UW-Madison.

Industry groups and big business want access to the legislative process, so they donate to incumbents because those candidates are most likely to win, Neff Powell added.

Political groups unaffiliated with the political campaigns can also buy advertising attacking or promoting candidates in the district, but that sort of independent spending has been minimal in Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District. The National Association of Realtors has spent about $13,000 and the National Rifle Association has spent about $1,400, both on advertising promoting Steil, according to mandatory filings with the FEC.

Notable direct donors to Steil’s campaign who gave the legal maximum include billionaire Republican donor Diane Hendricks of ABC Supply Co. in the Beloit-Janesville area and Judith Faulkner, the CEO of Dane County-based Epic healthcare software, who donates to candidates from both parties.

Steil also received the maximum donation from the Political Action Committees of Allstate Insurance, Deloitte, Northwestern Mutual, Comcast, Morgan Stanley, Prudential, Amazon, Charter Communications, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and State Farm.

Federal campaign limits allow an individual to give a candidate for federal office a maximum of $2,900 per election. Since candidates face a primary and a general, one person can give a total of $5,800 to one candidate per election cycle. A political action committee can give $5,000 per election to a candidate for a total of $10,000 per election cycle.

The Federal Election Campaign Act bans corporations and labor organizations from donating directly to candidates, but they may pay to set up, administer and solicit contributions for their own political action committee. The funds in corporate PACs are usually raised from executives and employees, while those of labor unions are usually raised from members.

The table below lists all donors who have given the maximum to Steil — $10,000 from PACs and $5,800 from individuals — this election cycle, through Oct. 19.

DONOR CITY STATE EMPLOYER ACPAC ACA INTERNATIONAL PAC WASHINGTON DC AICPA PAC DURHAM NC ALLSTATE INSURANCE COMPANY PAC (ALLPAC) NORTHBROOK IL ALLY PAC WASHINGTON DC AMAZON PAC WASHINGTON DC AMERICAN BANKERS ASSOCIATION PAC (BANKPAC) WASHINGTON DC AMERICAN COUNCIL OF LIFE INSURERS PAC WASHINGTON DC AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR COMPANY PAC MOORHEAD MN AMERICAN FINANCIAL SERVICES ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC American Institute of Certified Public Accountants PAC DURHAM NC AMERICAN INVESTMENT COUNCIL PAC – AIC PAC WASHINGTON DC AMERICAN LAND TITLE ASSOCIATION TITLE INDUSTRY PAC WASHINGTON DC BARATTA, JOSEPH NEW YORK NY BLACKSTONE BAUM, DAVID S. JANESVILLE WI S.S.I. TECHNOLOGIES INC. BAUM, JUDY SANIBEL FL SELF EMPLOYED BLAIN GILBERTSON, JANE JANESVILLE WI BLAIN’S FARM & FLEET BLITZER, DAVID S. NEW YORK NY BLACKSTONE BMO FINANCIAL CORP GOOD GOVERNANCE FUND CHICAGO IL BOERKE, DAVID C. MILWAUKEE WI CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD BUEHL, KARI-ANN JANESVILLE WI HOMEMAKER BUEHL, TODD JANESVILLE WI ABC SUPPLY BUILDING BRIDGES PAC ATHENS GA BUSH, KATHLEEN M. PEWAUKEE WI RETIRED BUSH, MARK F. PEWAUKEE WI RETIRED CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP ASSOC POLITICAL FUND MCLEAN VA CARR, BRIAN PALM BEACH FL BRIAN CARR CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC. PAC STAMFORD CT CITIGROUP INC. PAC – FEDERAL (CITIGROUP PAC-FEDERAL) WASHINGTON DC CNH INDUSTRIAL EXCELLENCE IN GOVERNMENT FUND WASHINGTON DC COMCAST CORPORATION NBCUNIVERSAL PAC PHILADELPHIA PA COUNCIL OF INSURANCE AGENTS & BROKERS PAC WASHINGTON DC CULAC THE PAC OF CREDIT UNION NATIONAL ASSOCIATION WASHINGTON DC CULLEN, CAROL JANESVILLE WI 21ST CENTURY REALTY CULLEN, DAVID JANESVILLE WI J.P. CULLEN AND SONS CULLEN, MARK A. JANESVILLE WI JP CULLEN & SONS DARROW, RUSSELL WEST BEND WI RETIRED DELOITTE PAC WASHINGTON DC DERICK, AMY INVERNESS IL DERICK DERMATOLOGY LLC DERICK, MICHAEL INVERNESS IL DERICK DERMATOLOGY LLC DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES PAC WASHINGTON DC DREWRY, CHRISTOPHER R. CHICAGO IL HATHAM & WATKINS LLP DUHAMEL, WILLIAM F. SAN FRANCISCO CA ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY ERNST & YOUNG PAC WASHINGTON DC EWALD, THOMAS E. DELAFIELD WI EWALD AUTO DEALER EYE OF THE TIGER PAC SPRINGFIELD VA FAULKNER, JUDITH R. MOUNT HOREB WI EPIC FLEXPOINT MEDIA INC. NEW ALBANY OH FMR LLC PAC – FEDERAL (FIDELITY PAC) BOSTON MA FOREST COUNTY POTAWATOMI COMMUNITY CRANDON WI FOX, BRENT T. JANESVILLE WI HENDRICKS HOLDING COMPANY INC. GAGE, MARY B. WILLIAMS BAY WI RETIRED GILBERTSON, MICHAEL O. JANESVILLE WI GA ARCHITECTURE LLC GO PAC GO ATHENS GA HARRIS, R. JEFFREY BROOKFIELD WI RETIRED HAWKINS, JAMES W. JUPITER FL RETIRED HEGYI, AL SOUTHPORT VA FIRST FINANCIAL HENDRICKS, DIANE BELOIT WI HENDRICKS HOLDING COMPANY INC HENDRICKS, KIMBERLEE K. JANESVILLE WI RETIRED Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America PAC WASHINGTON DC INNOVATION PAC ALEXANDRIA VA INT’L UNION OF OPERATING ENGINEERS LOCAL 139 PEWAUKEE WI INVESTMENT COMPANY INSTITUTE PAC (ICI PAC) WASHINGTON DC JENSEN, HOLLY K. MADISON WI RETIRED JENSEN, JAY S. MADISON WI CLASEN QUALITY CHOCOLATE JOHNSON, ANN JANESVILLE WI RETIRED JOHNSON, JIM L. JANESVILLE WI JOHNSON ACQUISITIONS JONES, PAUL MILWAUKEE WI HARLEY-DAVIDSON JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. FEDERAL PAC WASHINGTON DC KENNEDY, DIANE L. JANESVILLE WI RETIRED KENNEDY, KAREN JANESVILLE WI HOMEMAKER KENNEDY, STEPHEN M. JANESVILLE WI RETIRED KENNEDY, WILLIAM E. JANESVILLE WI RETIRED LEIPOLD, CRAIG RACINE WI MINNESOTA WILD HOCKEY LEIPOLD, HELEN RACINE WI JOHNSON OUTDOORS LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY – PAC BOSTON MA LYONS, PATRICK R. JANESVILLE WI JANESVILLE SAND & GRAVEL CO. MAJORITY COMMITTEE PAC BAKERSFIELD CA MASSACHUSETTS MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY PAC SPRINGFIELD MA MCKENNA, DIAMOND MILTON WI DIAMOND ASSETS MCKENNA, MIKE MILTON WI DIAMOND ASSETTS MINAHAN, DANIEL J. FOX POINT WI CONTINENTAL PROPERTIES CO. INC MINAHAN, SUSAN W. FOX POINT WI RETIRED MORGAN STANLEY PAC NEW YORK NY MORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION PAC WASHINGTON DC MORTGAGE GUARANTY INSURANCE CORPORATION PAC MILWAUKEE WI MUTZ, GREGORY T. CHICAGO IL AMLI RESIDENTIAL NATIONAL ASSOC OF MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANIES PAC INDIANAPOLIS IN National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors PAC FALLS CHURCH VA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS PAC (RPAC) CHICAGO IL NATIONAL VENTURE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION VENTUREPAC WASHINGTON DC NECAPAC WASHINGTON DC NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY PAC NEW YORK NY NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL LIFE INDIVIDUAL PAC MILWAUKEE WI PEREZ, CATHERINE CHICAGO IL HOMEMAKER PEREZ, WILLIAM NAPLES FL RETIRED PINCHUK, LEE J. LAKE FOREST IL HOMEMAKER PINCHUK, NICHOLAS T. LAKE FOREST IL SNAP-ON INC. PPG INDUSTRIES INC PAC PITTSBURGH PA PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS PAC WASHINGTON DC PRINCIPAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY PAC DES MOINES IA PROSPERITY ACTION INC. PAC JANESVILLE WI PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC. FEDERAL PAC NEWARK NJ RABINOWITZ, MICHAEL MIAMI BEACH FL MAXIM GROUP LLC REES-JONES, TREVOR D. DALLAS TX CHIEF OIL AND GAS REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION PAC WASHINGTON DC REPUBLICAN GOVERNANCE GROUP TUESDAY GROUP PAC TAMPA FL ROBINSON, DAVID JANESVILLE WI RETIRED ROBINSON, REBECCA JANESVILLE WI RETIRED ROCK HOLDINGS INC. PAC LANSING MI ROWAN, CAROLYN GREENWICH CT CAROLYN ROWAN COLLECTION ROWAN, MARC J. GREENWICH CT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT ROWE, JOHN W. NAPLES FL RETIRED RYAN, PATRICK G. WINNETKA IL INCISENT TECHNOLOGIES RYAN, SHIRLEY ANN WINNETKA IL HOMEMAKER SAGUI, GARY PALM BEACH GARDENS FL RETIRED SCHLIFSKE, JOHN E. ELM GROVE WI NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SCHLIFSKE, KIM C. ELM GROVE WI HOMEMAKER SCHLOEMER, ANDREA MENOMONEE FALLS WI RETIRED SCHLOEMER, JAMES H. MENOMONEE FALLS WI CONTINENTAL PROPERTIES COMPANY INC. SCHUH, KONYA D. JANESVILLE WI HENDRICKS COMMERCIAL PROPERTY SCHUH, MATTHEW JANESVILLE WI SCHUH PLUMBING CONTRACTORS SCHWARZMAN, CHRISTINE NEW YORK NY RETIRED SCHWARZMAN, STEPHEN NEW YORK NY BLACKSTONE SCRIVNER, DOUGLAS LOS ALTOS HILLS CA NOT EMPLOYED SENTRY INSURANCE A MUTUAL CO FEDERAL PAC STEVENS POINT WI SENTRY INSURANCE A MUTUAL COMPANY FEDERAL PAC MADISON WI STATE FARM FEDERAL PAC BLOOMINGTON IL STEIL VICTORY FUND JANESVILLE WI STEPHENSON, BETH ATLANTA GA RETIRED STEPHENSON, SCOTT ATLANTA GA VERISK ANALYTICS STORY, KENDRA JANESVILLE WI RETIRED STORY, MICHAEL W. JANESVILLE WI RETIRED SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL EMPLOYEES PAC (SYNCPAC) STAMFORD CT THE CAPITAL GROUP COMPANIES INC PAC LOS ANGELES CA THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. PAC (AKA CARLYLE PAC’) WASHINGTON DC THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS APPLETON WI TRANSAMERICA CORPORATION PAC WASHINGTON DC TRIGG, ADAM LARCHMONT NY RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TRIGG, ERIN LARCHMONT NY DORSEY & WHITNEY LLP TRUNZO, ANNE BROOKFIELD WI HOMEMAKER TRUNZO, ROBERT N. BROOKFIELD WI THE CUNA MUTUAL GROUP UBS AMERICAS INC. PAC (UBS PAC) STAMFORD CT UIHLEIN, DAVID V. MILWAUKEE WI RETIRED UPSPAC ATLANTA GA WALL, TERRENCE R. MIDDLETON WI T. WALL ENTERPRISES WEHRLE, H B. III CHARLESTON WV RETIRED Wells Fargo & Co Employees Good Government Federal Fund II MINNEAPOLIS MN WENDT, GREG SAN FRANCISCO CA CAPITAL GROUP WILEY, LAWRENCE MADISON WI EPIC YOUNG, FRED M. RACINE WI RETIRED YOUNG, SANDRA RACINE WI HOMEMAKER

The Badger Project is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin.

