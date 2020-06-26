Dorothy J. Silvasi, 93, died on Monday, June 15 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on February 16, 1927, daughter of the late Ben and Marie (Nee: Ricchio) Yanzito.

On July 26, 1947, Dorothy married Julius Silvasi to who she had been married for sixty-two years. He preceded her in death in 2009. She attended William Horlick High School and graduated in 1945. She had previously been employed at First National Bank for many years and retired from Kurten Medical Group after working there for twenty-one years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and her family was her pride and joy.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Linda (Kevin) Kelly, David (Annette) Silvasi; her grandchildren, Magdalin (Bennie) Volpendesta, Peter Silvasi, Paul Silvasi; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Domenico Volpendesta; sister-in-law, Margaret Matter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, grandparents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara; sister, Loretta Papara; and brothers, Ben Yanzito, Richard Yanzito.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, a service will be announced and held in the fall.