Dorothy M. Williams, 84, died Wednesday, May 20 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, February 2, 1936 daughter of the late Thomas and Phoebe (Nee: Regan) Bardsley.

Dorothy will forever be remembered for her zest for life and her love of music. She especially loved Elvis (actually biggest fan ever!) She thoroughly enjoyed attending the McDonald’s Elvis shows with her friends and loved to dance. Her other passions ranged from cooking or testing her luck at the casinos. Dorothy also volunteered for Toys for Tots. Dorothy devoted her life to her family and will be sadly missed.

Surviving are her son, Russell Thomas Williams, and daughter, Cheryl Ann Williams both of Racine, her grandcat, Papa, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her half brother, Frank Bardsley.

Relatives and friends are welcome to meet and greet with the family Thursday, August 20, at the funeral home from 4 until 6 p.m. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested by the family.