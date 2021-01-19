The Downtown Racine Corporation is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Achievement Awards in which individuals, businesses, or organizations are recognized for their contribution to the vitality of downtown during the past year.

Nominations are being accepted for the following categories:

Downtown Showcase Award – An exciting event, person, or organization that has helped attract visitors and/or residents and helped to improve the overall image of downtown as an exciting, dynamic, happening place.

Corporate Citizenship Award – An individual who has been a catalyst in improving downtown; has provided service to the downtown community and has worked tirelessly to promote downtown.

Best New Small Business Award – A new retail shop, gallery, or restaurant that has captured the attention of the marketplace and helped enhance downtown.

Downtown Champion Award – A business or organization that is the ultimate citizen, supporting downtown through employment, facilities, and sponsorship.

CPR Award – The redevelopment of a downtown building or property that has helped enhance the overall downtown neighborhood and revitalize the area.

Nominations are due by Friday, February 12. The winners will be announced at the Downtown Racine Corporation’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Awards on February 25 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. The presentation agenda will consist of the State of the Downtown address, what’s to come in 2021, and the announcement of 2020’s Downtown Achievement winners.

Click here to email Downtown Racine Corp your nomination and description of why they are deserving of the award.