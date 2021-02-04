DOWNTOWN RACINE – Celebrate Downtown Racine at the Downtown Racine Corporation’s State of the Downtown and Achievement Award presentation on Thursday, February 25 at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

The presentation agenda will consist of the State of the Downtown address and the announcement of 2020’s Downtown Achievement winners. Some of the highlights during the address will include business development updates, marketing metrics, the economic impact of events, changes made to help businesses through the pandemic, and what will be new in 2021.

This is event is free and open to the public to view. Join at Zoom.com and enter the following:

Meeting ID: 839 0921 8153, Passcode: 525829. There is also a call-in option: 312-626-6799.

“This is an opportunity to share downtown’s recent success and celebrate the people, sponsors, and organizations that have made a difference. We will reflect on the silver linings of 2020 and look ahead to the unprecedented opportunities we will have in 2021.” said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director at the Downtown.

The Downtown Achievement winners have been selected by the public through emailed submissions. Over 50 nominations were submitted this year. The nominations categories included: Downtown Showcase Award, Corporate Citizenship Award, Best New Small Business Award, Downtown Champion Award, and CPR Award.

The 2019 Achievement Award winners were as follows:

Downtown Showcase Award – Monument Square Art Festival

Corporate Citizenship Award – Dave Kamm

Best New Small Business Award – The Maple Table

Downtown Champion Award – Johnson Financial Group

CPR Award – Plumb Silver

Downtownian of the Decade – Craig Aude

Enjoy a presentation celebrating our vibrant downtown and learning about all the exciting upcoming events and what is to come this year.