RACINE — Downtown Racine’s 4th annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt will be held on two consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. The family-friendly trick-or-treat option runs from 12 to 2 p.m. both days.

Youngsters are invited to don costumes and visit more than 30 participating Downtown Racine merchants for free treats.

In addition, families are invited to a self-guided Halloween-themed scavenger hunt and find spooky objects in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at the Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) website or picked up at the DRC office, 425 Main St., starting this Saturday (Oct. 15). Those who return their completed map to the DRC office will be entered to win one of three kid’s prize packs. Maps must be returned to the DRC office by 4 pm on Oct. 29.

The scavenger hunt map also includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.

Free face painting (on Saturday, Oct. 22 only) will be offered at the DRC office where Candy Crawlers can also pick up bags to fill with treats.

“This year has more stops than ever before. While downtown I encourage you to shop and dine. Our small businesses need your support now more than ever,” Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director, said in a news release.

About Downtown Racine Corporation

The DRC, host of the Candy Crawl, is a nonprofit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing Downtown Racine to the community, developers and tourists.

