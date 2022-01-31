For more than 20 years, the people of Racine have participated in a tradition that very few communities get to experience. Downtown Racine Corporation’s public art project, now in its 21st year, has been a favorite element for many during the warm weather months in Downtown Racine.

This year’s project is functional art; the decorated rocking chairs will not only be for visual enjoyment, but for use as additional outdoor seating as well, from June through mid-September.

“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for over 20 years,” said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

Calling All Artists The DRC is hosting a search for artists who will create designs for the rocking chairs that are: Unique

Kid-friendly

Family-friendly Previous submission to the public art project – Photo Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

Previous submission to the public art project – Photo Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation Artist Timeline Application submission:

Feb. 25, 2022

Feb. 25, 2022 Artist notification:

Feb. 28, 2022

Feb. 28, 2022 Available for pickup:

March 1, 2022

March 1, 2022 Deadline to return:

May 20, 2022

Artists that are selected for the project will be given $100 for the purchase of supplies. To apply, click here to be taken directly to the application, which is on DRC’s website.

In order to bring the public art project to fruition, sponsors are also needed. If you would like to become a sponsor, visit or email events@racinedowntown.com.

Voting

Members of the community will be able to vote for their favorite design all summer long. The designer of the fan’s favorite rocking chair will receive a $100 downtown gift certificate.

Downtown Racine Corporation

Downtown Racine Corporation, a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists.

