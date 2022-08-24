RACINE – There’s a chill just starting to appear in the air and that means Wine Walk is back. The Downtown Racine Corporation will be selling tickets for the 2022 Fall Wine Walk starting Monday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. There will be two opportunities to attend: from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on either Oct. 8 or 15.

A ticket to the Wine Walk gains entrance to the event, your very own wine sampling glass, a canvas tote bag, and access to 30 participating businesses that will be offering a total of 20 wine and 10 beer samples, all for $40. Snacks will also be provided at the locations. “Our Fall Wine Walk sampling locations are very diverse, from specialty shops to restaurants, bars and galleries. This is such a fun event, I encourage you to rally your friends together and spend the day in beautiful Downtown,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director.

To purchase tickets, click the button below on or after Aug. 29. Additionally, tickets can be purchased by calling the DRC office at 262-634-6002. Office hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from noon until 4 p.m. on weekends. You can also visit the DRC’s website for tickets and for more information. For further information or questions, email events@racinedowntown.com.

Downtown Racine Corporation Wine Walk

Proceeds of this event benefit the Downtown Racine Corporation, a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists. The goal of the event is to ultimately grow foot traffic on the sidewalks of downtown Racine and get people in the doors of our awesome local businesses.

