The Downtown Racine Corporation will be hosting their second annual Chili Ice Walk on Saturday, Feb. 26. It will be held throughout Downtown Racine from noon until 4 p.m. and will include ice sculpting, chili samplings and a scavenger hunt.

“Embrace the winter and spend a fun day in Downtown. I encourage you to shop and dine while enjoying the festivities. These small businesses need your support now, more than ever before.” said Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director.

Ice Sculptures

There will be professional ice carvers on-site throughout Downtown Racine’s sidewalks. The artists will be sculpting frozen masterpieces out of large blocks of ice, starting at noon on the 26th. If you are interested in ice sculpting, contact Lisa at events@racinedowntown.com.

Sculptors work to make their creations appear out of blocks of ice at a previous Chili Ice Walk in Downtown Racine, WI. – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

After the event, visit the Downtown Racine Corporation’s Facebook page to vote in the people’s choice for the best sculpture award.

Chili Dinner

Several Downtown Racine restaurants will be serving chili samples throughout the day. Locations include Reefpoint Brew House, Red Onion Café, Dewey’s, Pub on Wisconsin, Marci’s on Main, The Maple Table, The Blue Rock, Joey’s Yardarm, Harbor Lite Yacht Club, InMoxicated and The Racine Public Library*.

*The library will be hosting Winterfest beginning at 10 a.m., with a presentation at 11 a.m. by Professor Claus Anderson on the Danish quality of “hygge.” Captain Mike’s will be there serving chili and other food from their food truck.

There will be a contest taking place for the best chili at the event. Scorecards will be available online and at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St. Those attending can submit their cards for a chance to win a prize pack.

Scavenger Hunt

In addition to the ice sculptures and chili dinner, there will also be a scavenger hunt taking place in the windows of more than 20 businesses in Downtown Racine. There is no cost to participate, and if you complete the hunt, you can receive a $5 downtown gift card.

Official Scavenger Hunt maps can be picked at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St., between noon and 4 p.m. starting Feb. 20. For a map of the ice carvings and chili dinner locations visit click here.

In addition to the Chili Ice Walk, the Downtown Racine Corporation will be hosting the last day of their Craft Beer Week. Many bars and restaurants in Downtown Racine will be offering free craft beer samples and discounts on craft beer.

Parking for these events can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the

McMynn Ramp, 120 7th St., which will be only $2 for the entire day.

