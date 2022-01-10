RACINE – The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting its first Onesie Bar Crawl on Saturday. Jan. 22. Beginning at 7 p.m., crawlers will enjoy live music and drink specials at more than 15 participating locations.
InMoxicated is running a kickoff special for the evening’s event: Enjoy pizza and a mocktail for just $15 from 5 – 7 p.m.
Crawlers who visit eight locations or more will be entered into a drawing for bar gift cards and drink chips. There are over $300 in prizes for eligible participants.
Onesie Bar Crawl
Participating Locations
- Amos Los Tacos
- Blue Rock Lounge
- Brickhouse
- Carriage House
- Coaster’s
- Dewey’s
- Foxhole Lounge in the VFW
- InMoxicated*
- Littleport Brewing Company
- Main Hub
- Marci’s on Main
- Michigan’s Pub
- Pepi’s Pub and Grill
- Pub on Wisconsin
- Taste of Soul 262
- Taeja Vu’s on Main
- The Ivanhoe
- The Void
A map of the bar crawl locations can also be found on Downtown Racine Corporation’s Facebook page and website.
Parking is $2 all day at the following structures:
Lake Avenue Ramp
300 Lake Ave.
McMynn Ramp
120 7th St.
