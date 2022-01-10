RACINE – The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting its first Onesie Bar Crawl on Saturday. Jan. 22. Beginning at 7 p.m., crawlers will enjoy live music and drink specials at more than 15 participating locations.

InMoxicated is running a kickoff special for the evening’s event: Enjoy pizza and a mocktail for just $15 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Crawlers who visit eight locations or more will be entered into a drawing for bar gift cards and drink chips. There are over $300 in prizes for eligible participants.

Onesie Bar Crawl

Participating Locations Amos Los Tacos

Blue Rock Lounge

Brickhouse

Carriage House

Coaster’s

Dewey’s

Foxhole Lounge in the VFW

InMoxicated*

Littleport Brewing Company

Main Hub

Marci’s on Main

Michigan’s Pub

Pepi’s Pub and Grill

Pub on Wisconsin

Taste of Soul 262

Taeja Vu’s on Main

The Ivanhoe

The Void Onesie Bar Crawl map of participating locations – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

A map of the bar crawl locations can also be found on Downtown Racine Corporation’s Facebook page and website.

Parking is $2 all day at the following structures:

Lake Avenue Ramp

300 Lake Ave. McMynn Ramp

120 7th St. Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

