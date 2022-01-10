RACINE – The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting its first Onesie Bar Crawl on Saturday. Jan. 22. Beginning at 7 p.m., crawlers will enjoy live music and drink specials at more than 15 participating locations.

InMoxicated is running a kickoff special for the evening’s event: Enjoy pizza and a mocktail for just $15 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Crawlers who visit eight locations or more will be entered into a drawing for bar gift cards and drink chips. There are over $300 in prizes for eligible participants.

Onesie Bar Crawl

Participating Locations

  • Amos Los Tacos
  • Blue Rock Lounge
  • Brickhouse
  • Carriage House
  • Coaster’s
  • Dewey’s
  • Foxhole Lounge in the VFW
  • InMoxicated*
  • Littleport Brewing Company
  • Main Hub
  • Marci’s on Main
  • Michigan’s Pub
  • Pepi’s Pub and Grill
  • Pub on Wisconsin
  • Taste of Soul 262
  • Taeja Vu’s on Main
  • The Ivanhoe
  • The Void
Onesie Bar Crawl map of participating locations – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

A map of the bar crawl locations can also be found on Downtown Racine Corporation’s Facebook page and website.

Parking is $2 all day at the following structures:

Lake Avenue Ramp
300 Lake Ave.

McMynn Ramp
120 7th St.

Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

