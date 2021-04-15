Like spring flowers, Racine County is reblooming after a very long winter exacerbated by the COVID-19 global pandemic of the past year. Therefore, many are looking forward to spring and summer events in Racine.

Two organizations – the Downtown Racine Corp. and Real Racine (Racine County’s destination marketing organization) – recently announced spring/summer events. Also, they both encourage the public to continue to follow safety guidelines set by the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The public is ready to get out and have fun! Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director, reported that the DRC’s Facebook summer plans announcement received more than 400 likes and shares.

Exploring Downtown Racine

“People are extremely excited” about what’s happening locally this summer, said Kruse. However, she recognizes that not everyone may be ready to participate in the events happening at Monument Square and in the Downtown area. Even on days when there aren’t specific scheduled events, visitors and residents are invited to explore local businesses, the lakefront, attractions, and more.

Downtown Racine retailers offer curbside pick-up options. Click Here for businesses offering those services. All retail stores and restaurants/bars are open and following local safety guidelines.

When events resume there in June, Monument Square will be limited to 200 people under the City of Racine’s “Safer Racine” COVID-19 pandemic current reopening standards. If face masks are still required on June 19 (the next scheduled update of the “Safer Racine” standards), the Downtown Racine Corp. will enforce the order. Also, attendees will be expected to follow CDC guidelines and protective suggestions.

Downtown Racine 2021 Spring & Summer Events

Wine Walk throughout the Downtown area May 1 May 8

Bags League in Monument Square Wednesday evenings starting June 2 Contact Brandon (262-672-9028) from Pub On Wisconsin to sign up.

Music on the Monument Fridays, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 25 – Identity Crisis (80’s Rock) July 2 – The Fourcast (Acoustic Rock) July 9 – Touch of Gray (Classic Rock) July 16 – Matthew Haeffel (Contemporary/Original) July 23 – Chicken Grease (Funk/R&B) July 30 – High Stakes Band (R&B/Soul) August 6 – Ghosts in the Gravel (Acoustic Rock/Traditional) August 13 – Nick Ramsey & The Family (Poetic Hip Hop/Funk Rock) August 20 – The Jimmy LeRose Band (Classic Rock) August 27 – The Eddie Muniz Project (Jazz)

Saturday Sounds on the Square 4:30 to 7 p.m. June 19 – The Stephen Hull Experience (Blues/Rock) June 26 – Yves Francios Rocambu Jazz (Jazz) July 10 – Big Al Dorn (Blues) July 17 – Bullfrog (Jam Rock) July 24 – Rocky Rose (Contemporary/Original) July 31 – Mean Jake (Classic Rock/ Country Blues) August 7 – Squad 51 (Classic Rock) August 14 – Mesnard Location (Classic Rock) August 21 – Full Flavor (Classic Rock/Latin Rock) August 28 – Fender Benders (Classic/Guitar Rock)



“We are very excited and hopeful that Downtown will be rockin’ this summer,” says Kruse.

To keep up with Downtown Racine news and promotions, visit https://racinedowntown.com/

Stay In The Know With RCE

For more events and activities happening in Racine County, also visit our events calendar here. Read about different celebrations happening by becoming a subscriber to the Racine County Eye. Further, explore the Celebrations page here.

There is also a part 2: Real Racine’s planned summer events.