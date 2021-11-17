The City of Racine, in conjunction with the Downtown Racine Corporation, will have free meter parking to encourage the community to shop and dine locally throughout the holiday season.

The following four Saturdays will be free meter parking days:

November 27 – Small Business Saturday

December 4

December 11 – Kris Kringle

December 18

Free Meter Parking Days reminders

Parking time limits–currently most meters in the downtown have 4-hour limits–will be strictly enforced to allow for proper space turnover.

Free parking excludes all ramps with gates and the Lakefront Lot.

All metered parking throughout the City of Racine will be free on the listed Saturdays.

“The holiday season is a really important time for the shops and restaurants in [the] City’s business corridors, and when they thrive, our community thrives. As a City, we want to encourage and incentivize people to shop local and providing these free parking days is one way to do that. So this holiday season, please shop local and support the many great local businesses in our City,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

Downtown Racine has welcomed 31 new businesses in 2021, which means there will be something new for everyone to discover during this holiday shopping season. Make sure to plan your trips to the beautiful downtown area for a shopping and dining excursion you won’t forget.