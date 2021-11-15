The Downtown Racine Corporation will be hosting their 3rd annual Ladies Night Out this Saturday, November 20, from 12 – 8 p.m. in Downtown Racine. All queens are welcome, so bring your gal pals for a night of pampering, first-class treatment, specials, and one-night-only deals at over 30 downtown businesses.

Participating retailers will have special sale prices for all the ladies who shop, as well as a raffle with a special twist. Each purchase allows you to pick a card from a deck of cards and every Queen card you pull enters you for a prize pack totaling over $200. Multiple shops will also be offering specials like free chair massages, swag bag giveaways, nail art, raffles, free samples and more!

If this sounds like a good time to you, gather your family and friends for this night full of extravagant shopping, drinks and pampering.

“We are excited to bring back this fun event for the ladies, especially during the holiday season. We encourage you to explore downtown and have some much-needed fun with your gal pals all while supporting these small businesses that need your support now, more than ever.” -Kelly Kruse, Executive Director, Downtown Racine Corporation.



Participating Locations include:

Art Metals Studio

Carriage House – $5 Wine Pours

Cosmic Corner

Dimples Imports, LLC

Gold Diamond & Design – Nail Stylist

Hot Shop Glass (between 5–8 p.m.) Design & create your own fused glass earrings $15 Design a stemless wine glass $45

Joey’s Yardarm Holiday Market w/handcrafted gift items

Northern Lights Gallery

The Phoenix Enter to win a Treat Yourself Wellness Package that includes coaching, Reiki, massage and acupuncture

Plumb Gold Fill out a wish list and receive a special jewelry themed swag bag (while supplies last) Make a purchase and receive 10% off

Plumb Silver Fill out a wish list and receive a special jewelry themed swag bag (while supplies last) Make a purchase and receive 10% off

Plush Clothing Free Chair Massages

SheaBrojae’s Natural Expressions Create your own fragrance with your body butter

Tangles Salon Free Hair tinsel extensions Facial demos Raffles Retail specials

The Ivanhoe $5 Pomegranate Lemondrop martinis

Vapemeisters $7 Seltzers Spin the Wheel for Edibles



All women attending Ladies Night Out can enjoy $3 drink specials from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar

Foxhole Lounge

Marci’s on Main – Call Pints

Joey’s Yardarm – Christmas Martini/Wine

Pepi’s Pub and Grill

Pub On Wisconsin – White Claws & House Wine

Reefpoint Brew House

Taste of Soul 262

Taeja Vu’s on Main Ladies Night Out in Downtown Racine – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

The Downtown Racine Corporation is a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists. The goal of the event is to ultimately grow foot traffic on the sidewalks of Downtown Racine and get people in the doors of our awesome local businesses.