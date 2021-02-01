RACINE – Downtown Racine has created a new way to shop and support local businesses for Valentine’s Day via an online gift guide at RacineDowntown.com/downtown-gift-guide/. The website is a collaborative effort created by Downtown Racine Corporation and The Journal Times. Visitors of the site can view 65 gift ideas, all from local businesses in Downtown Racine. In addition, all businesses have curbside pick us as an option and many have delivery as well.

“Supporting local businesses has never been more important. We are proud to have this online shopping resource for Valentine’s Day, which we created as a priority.” Said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corporation director.

The interactive site has multiple gift ideas from retail shops, service industry, restaurants, and bars. Everything from clothing, jewelry, gift baskets, toys, gift cards, cocktail kits and so much more. All gifts support our local economy and help us sustain our downtown economy.