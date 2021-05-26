RACINE – Downtown Racine Corp. (DRC) has been designated as an accredited Main Street program for meeting the rigorous performance standards of Main Street America.

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” Patrice Frey, Main Street America president & CEO, said in a news release. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses, and foster vibrant downtown districts. I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”

The DRC’s performance is annually evaluated by Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC) Main Street Program, which collaborates with Main Street America to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that build meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Downtown Racine Corporation Director remarks

“Working with the Main Street program has helped catapult downtown Racine by integrating the best practices and strategically utilizing resources that aid in redevelopment. Eleven businesses opened in downtown in 2020, a huge feat, given the extremely challenging year, and we look forward to a much stronger downtown in the future,” said DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse.

Main Street America is a nonprofit National Main Street Center program, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, and catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings clocked 983,702 volunteer hours. Learn more at https://www.mainstreet.org.

