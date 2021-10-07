RACINE – Mark your calendars for Saturdays, October 23 and 30 from noon to 3 p.m for Downtown Racine’s 3rd annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt. Bring your little monsters, princesses, and Minions for a free trick-or-treating event. Over 30 participating Downtown businesses will be passing out treats.

In addition, a self-guided Halloween-themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to find spooky objects in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at RacineDowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation office (425 Main St.) beginning October 15. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and will be entered to win one of three kid’s prize packs.

The scavenger hunt map also includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.

“Expanding on last year’s Candy Crawl, we have found a way for kids in our community to still have their Halloween fun while staying safe. While downtown I encourage you to shop and dine. Our small businesses need your support now more than ever.”

-Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of The Downtown Racine Corporation

This event is hosted by the Downtown Racine Corporation, a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists. The goal of the event is to ultimately grow foot traffic on the sidewalks of downtown Racine and get people in the doors of our awesome local businesses.

The Candy Crawl will be happening before the Monument Mash which starts at 2 pm on Monument Square. Monument Mash will include a pumpkin carving contest, kids games, refreshments, music, and a children’s costume contest.

