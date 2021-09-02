RACINE – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), in partnership with the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, announces after School Youth programs for 2021-2022. A wide range of activities are available for children in grades 4K all the way through 12th. All programs are free of charge.

  • Kids who enjoy creative pursuits can enjoy music lessons Mondays through Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Kids from age 8 to 17 years old can participate in Martial Arts on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is a $35.00 uniform fee.
  • Creative Arts on Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Music Studio on Mondays through Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ceramics on Mondays through Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • S4H3 is a program for girls age 7 through 13 years old to raise self-esteem and encourage new friendships on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The Bryant Center is located at 601 – 21st Street, and is open to youth Monday through Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Questions may be directed to Cynthia Barker or Lesia Hill at (262) 636-9235.

Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm. 127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.  PRCS may also be found on Facebook: facebook.com/RPRCS.     

Advertising disclosure
To support our site and content, we work with partners to present valuable offers to help you save, earn, and get ahead. We may be compensated for the purchase of goods and services made through the links in this offer program.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Start with a free trial.

Get your students coding in no time!

CodeMonkey is a fun and educational game-based environment where kids learn to code without any prior experience. After completing CodeMonkey's award-winning coding courses, kids will be able to navigate through the programming world with a sense of confidence and accomplishment.

Kids will love learning to code with CodeMonkey

  • Ready to Go Courses. With CodeMonkey’s teacher kit and support team, anyone can teach the basics of computer science.
  • Real Coding Languages. CodeMonkey's courses teach text-based coding so students learn to program like a real developer.
  • Game-Based Learning. Kids learn coding in an engaging and rewarding environment that utilizes gaming elements.

Free Trial - Enjoy a full-blown gaming experience that will teach your kids to code!