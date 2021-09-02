RACINE – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), in partnership with the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, announces after School Youth programs for 2021-2022. A wide range of activities are available for children in grades 4K all the way through 12th. All programs are free of charge.
- Kids who enjoy creative pursuits can enjoy music lessons Mondays through Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kids from age 8 to 17 years old can participate in Martial Arts on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is a $35.00 uniform fee.
- Creative Arts on Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Music Studio on Mondays through Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ceramics on Mondays through Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- S4H3 is a program for girls age 7 through 13 years old to raise self-esteem and encourage new friendships on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
The Bryant Center is located at 601 – 21st Street, and is open to youth Monday through Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Questions may be directed to Cynthia Barker or Lesia Hill at (262) 636-9235.
Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm. 127; or by calling (262) 636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook: facebook.com/RPRCS.