RACINE – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), in partnership with the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, announces after School Youth programs for 2021-2022. A wide range of activities are available for children in grades 4K all the way through 12th. All programs are free of charge.

Kids who enjoy creative pursuits can enjoy music lessons Mondays through Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kids from age 8 to 17 years old can participate in Martial Arts on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is a $35.00 uniform fee.

Creative Arts on Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Music Studio on Mondays through Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ceramics on Mondays through Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

S4H3 is a program for girls age 7 through 13 years old to raise self-esteem and encourage new friendships on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

The Bryant Center is located at 601 – 21st Street, and is open to youth Monday through Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Questions may be directed to Cynthia Barker or Lesia Hill at (262) 636-9235.

Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm. 127; or by calling (262) 636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook: facebook.com/RPRCS.